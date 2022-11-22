11 die of food poisoning in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 11 persons died of food poisoning in Ikobi community, Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims lost their lives after consuming food that was contaminated with harmful chemical.

According to the source in area, those who died from last Monday in the tragedy in a space of one week included Adi Ale, Ochefije Ojo, Maria Ojo, Aipu Ochefije and Aboyi Ochefije.

Others are Mary Ochoyoda and Ehi Abu, Blessing Abu, Peace Ochoyoda, Ojochono Daniel and Favour Edoh.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that while six of the victims died in one day, five others died a few days after.

He disclosed that one of the bereaved family members, Ochoyoda Abu, lost his wife (Mary), two sisters (Ehi and Blessing) and a daughter (Peace) in the unfortunate incident.

He said, “It is a sad moment for us all in Ikobi. Initially people didn’t understand what was going on when the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper