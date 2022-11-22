2023 polls: Market leaders declare support for Sanwo-Olu, APC





…As gov approves grants for 100 traders in each identified mart

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Leadership of markets and communities across Lagos, under the aegis of Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, on Tuesday, declared support for the second term bid of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general elections.

The leadership made the declaration when they met Sanwo-Olu, at a special meeting, held at the Alausa residence of their President-General, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

It was the second time in three months Sanwo-Olu would be meeting with the market leaders. The Governor was accompanied by his deputy, Hamzat, Special Adviser on Local Government and Community Affairs, Bolaji Roberts, APC, State chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and Director General of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon.

Sanwo-Olu, who described marketers as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper