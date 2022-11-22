2023: We must deliver all our votes to PDP – Funkekeme tells Deltans





*As Concern Ereyitomi Ladies in Politics embark on neighbour to neighbour campaign

As the Delta State Peoples Democratic PDP 2023 campaign train for Atiku Abubakar for President/ Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for Vice President and Sheriff / Onyeme for Governor and Deputy respectively sustain its campaign momentum Thursday November 17 in Warri , Chieftain of the PDP and the 2023 PDP campaign DG in Delta State, Chief Funkekeme Solomon says PDP as a political party has been very nice to the people of Delta state , therefore the people should vote for all candidates contesting the general elections under the PDP.

Chief Funkekeme made the appeal during the ward to ward campaign rally held at Okumagba Avenue in Warri, Delta State, he pointed out that PDP administration in the state has given all parts of the state facelift with all sorts of development across nooks and cronies of the three senatorial districts in the state.

Chairman PDP in Delta South Senatorial District,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper