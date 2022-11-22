45-year-old man beats wife to death in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—A 45-year-old man, Segun Omotosho Ebenezer, was Sunday arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for beating his 42 years old wife, Omotosho Olubukola, to death.

Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this yesterday in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged at Kemta divisional headquarters on the 14th of November 2022, by the elder sister of the deceased.

Oyeyemi explained the deceased elder sister said her sister was beaten and seriously injured by her husband over a minor disagreement.

The complainant added that the deceased was subsequently rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta by the suspect, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

Unknown to the husband, the deceased had sent a voice note to her family members, informing them that her husband had used a padlock to hit her on the head while beating her,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper