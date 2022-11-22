Abiodun renames TASCE after Awujale





Prince Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday formally renamed the Tai-Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ajose as the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC) with a pledge that the institution would remain a College of Education with the mandate to groom middle level teachers for the educational System of the country.

Speaking further at the unveiling programme of the new name, the governor said his administration would not relent in its quest to make the institution an envy of others in the country.

He noted that despite the change in the name, the institution will continue to run its degree programmes, as well as accommodate science and technology courses.

He declared that his administration would be supporting the College in the area of infrastructure, disclosing that the ongoing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper