Ayade lambasts NMA over strike in C’River





…says action unconscionable

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state government has said it was determined to rescue the victims who were kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom Highway by every means necessary unhurt.

It also restated it’s avowed commitment to stamp out this evil once and for all adding that all it needs at the moment was support and not blackmail as security remains everyone’s responsibility including the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA,

The government made its position known, Monday in a press release signed by Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to Governor Ayade, Mr Christian Ita and made available to newsmen.

Ita stated that government views the strike embarked upon by NMA in the state as unfortunate, regrettable and ill-advised.

“The Cross River State Government views the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state as unfortunate, regrettable and I’ll-advised.

“The response of the government since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper