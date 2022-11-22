‘Don’t cry for me Argentina’: Brazil mock rivals’ World Cup upset





Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

Few experiences can compare to watching a World Cup in Brazil: the borderline-obsessive football passion; the explosion of pride around the national team. And the schadenfreude when rivals Argentina lose.

The latter was on full display Tuesday when Argentina, the neighbors Brazilians love to hate, opened their highly anticipated campaign in Qatar by suffering one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, a 2-1 loss to 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia.

The result was met with mirth in Brazil, whose beloved “Selecao” lost the 2021 Copa America final at home to their continental rivals.

“Argentina” soon became the top trending topic on Twitter in Brazil — largely driven by mockery from the sort of fans who openly admit their second-favorite…





