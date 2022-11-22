Forgery of S’Court Judgement: Court orders arrest of APGA chieftain, Njoku





….fixes Nov 28 for arraignment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Bwari, on Monday, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a factional leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Mohammed Madugu, directed the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies in the country to arrest the APGA chieftain for allegedly forging a judgement of the Supreme Court.

The defendant was alleged to have presented the forged judgement as genuine, with the intention of misleading the public and ridiculing the judiciary.

He was further accused of forging the letterheaded paper of a retired Justice of the apex court, Mary Peter-Odili.

In his ruling, Justice Madugu, ordered that Chief Njoku and his alleged accomplice, Chukwuemeka Nwoga, should be arrested and produced in court on November 28 to face a 14-count criminal charge.

Two counts in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper