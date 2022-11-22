GROHE set for “Caring for Water” summit





Peter Egwuatu

GROHE has concluded arrangement to hold a digital summit on environmental issue that concern the sanitary industry.

The summit with the theme: “Caring for Water”, the global brand will team up with experts to discuss the future of living, the sanitary industry and a sustainable way forward .The summit is a further building block in GROHE’s hybrid customer experience.

Commenting about the summit, “Jonas Brennwald, Leader, Lixil Emena, said: “To address the social and environmental issues we face today, it is more important than ever to share knowledge and spark new ideas. The GROHE X Summit program is designed to inform, inspire, and bring our industry together to make change happen. This event is taking our hybrid customer experience to a new level, providing a platform to face the challenges of our time together and looking into the future with honesty, optimism and a firm sense of collaboration. At the same time, this is also a kick-off for us…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper