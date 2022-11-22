Huawei rewards Nigerian cloud developers’ sky-high ambitions





By Godwin Oritse

THE annual Huawei Developer Competition has brought out the of minds in Information Communication Technology, ICT, in Africa in finding solutions to real problems as Nigeria’s cloud developers clinched the third position in the competition.

Speaking at the competition’s vibrant awards event, held at Huawei’s Johannesburg campus, Roc Bai, the VP of Huawei Cloud Southern Africa said, “The HDC encourages developers to give full play to their imagination and innovative spirit, by using ICT technologies to solve practical problems and create unlimited value.

The competition themed ‘Spark Infinity’ one of the company’s global flagship events for ICT development and innovation.

This year’s competition encouraged African cloud developers to find novel solutions to real problems. More than 130 teams participated in the first phase which ran for four months and drew from enterprises, college students and independent developers, from across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper