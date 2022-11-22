Iran’s protest turning to uprising, Israel warns





Iranians protesting death of Mahsa Amini

By Biodun Busari

Israeli military intelligence chief, Major-General Aharon Haliva has warned that the civil unrest in Iran which started in mid-September is drifting into a revolution.

Haliva made this known while addressing Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday.

Iran has faced nationwide protests in Kurdish cities since September 17, when a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and detained by morality police died in their custody.

Amini was arrested for allegedly flouting hijab rules and she died on September 16.

The protests aggravated across the country when another 14-year-old schoolgirl, Parmis Hamnava was beaten to death by security agents.

The policemen invaded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper