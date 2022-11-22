TCN to deploy software to check grid collapse





Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it will acquire a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) to check frequent grid collapse and energy rejection by Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

Mr Ekere Nsima, the Chairman, Governing Board of TCN, said this during a visit by the board to its warehouse and some substations on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SCADA system is a software used to monitor and control an electrical grid system based on information collected from substations within the system.

Nsima said when grid collapse became rampant, the board set up an Adhoc Committee to look into the matter.

“I am the Co-chair of the committee and we went round, we understood that the issue of grid collapse and liability is a complex issue.

“I can tell you the fault is not from TCN. We have seen what the issues are; a lot from Generation Companies (GENCOs) and DISCOs,” he said.

According to him, most times, when energy is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper