Uzodimma receives Torch of Unity for 21st National Sports Festival





Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Monday in Owerri received the Torch of Unity for the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) which begins Nov. 28 in Delta.

Uzodimma received the Torch at the Imo Government House, after being brought into the city by Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa.

It was presented to him by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Emeka Okoronkwo.

During the ceremony, the governor said the NSF was a deliberate policy by the Federal Government to unite the various sections of Nigeria immediately after the Nigerian Civil War in 1970.

He added that all states of the federation agreed with the policy then.

“All over the world, nothing can unite a nation faster and better than sports. As a signatory to the policy that birthed the National Sports Festival, Imo will not go back,” Uzodimma said.

He recalled that in 2020 the ceremony of receiving the Torch of Unity was one of his first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper