World Bank to inject $700m for adolescent girls education in 19 states





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, has disclosed that the World Bank was set to inject the sum of $700 million for adolescent girls education in 19 states of the country.

He made the disclosure on Monday, during a parliamentary summit on fast-tracking Nigeria’s demographic transition, organised by the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives and the National Population Commission, supported by the World Bank in Abuja.

According to him, the World Bank was committed in supporting Nigeria in empowering adolescent girls and youths, adding that it would help the nation in achieving its demographic transition.

He said, “The key in some ways to helping realise Nigeria’s demographic dividend is to make sure that the girl-child stays in school. We have already provided $500 million in financing and we are about to put in another $700 million consensual financing for adolescent girls. Now it’s going up to 19…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper