You should apologise to Nigerians not campaign, PDP tells Tinubu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesman, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu should not be campaigning, but rather apologising to Nigerians for the hardship meted on the people by his party since 2015.

Aniagwu, who stated this while addressing journalists on Monday in Asaba, said that Tinubu should rather apologise profusely for the fact that his party lied to Nigerians for the past seven and half years.

He said the APC had plunged over 133 million Nigerians into abject poverty despite their promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him they APC made several promises to Nigerians in 2015 which they failed to fulfil including reducing the pump price of PMS to N65 but today it is selling for N250.

“A bag of rice was selling for N7500 when they came in 2015 today it is hovering around N50,000 per bag.

“Instead of him to go…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper