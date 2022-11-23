20 million out-of-school children another Boko Haram waiting -Obasanjo





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

…says no Nigeria child should be deprived of education

…as ex VCs urge all hands on deck

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday declared that the issue of 20 million-out-of-school children in Nigeria might culminate into another monster of Boko Haram insurgency if the students were not sought and put back to school.

He said that the number constituted 10 percent of the country’s population which should not be ignored.

Obasanjo spoke as a panelist at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform with the theme “Reimagining Tertiary Education in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Solutions” on Tuesday.

He said: “The greatest resources we have in this country are the people. How many are we today? We are about 216 million and that is a great resource. Tertiary education is very important. But education,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper