2023: Mass defection hits APC as 400 members decamp to PDP in Oyo





By Adeola Badru

No fewer than four hundred members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

This was, as the defectors, who were led by Raji Kolawole, drummed support for the candidature of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The defection of the APC members into PDP was consequent upon what they described as the unending deceit and deception within the party which they said, has not only continued to cause more harm to their personal development as politicians than good but also dangerous for the entrenchment of internal democracy within a political party.

Receiving the defectors into the PDP fold, the Coordinator for Atiku/Okowa Support Movement in the state, Mayoress Olubukola Olayinka, said the work that lies ahead is beyond anybody’s personal interest,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper