Body of 16-yr-old girl found in Bayelsa hotel’s wardrobe

THE coastal town of Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was thrown into confusion on Monday, following the discovery of the corpse of a teenage girl in a hotel wardrobe.

The deceased, aged 16, was identified as Miss Nengi Enenimiete, an indigene of the area.

Vanguard learned that the corpse, which had started giving off a foul smell, was discovered by the manager of the hotel.

It was, however, learned that the corpse showed no sign of physical injuries, mutilation or strangulation.

Indigenes of the coastal town were said to be demanding an autopsy and arrest of a male guest that was with the deceased.

Nengi was allegedly introduced to the yet to be identified male guest on Saturday by her…





