Court strikes out case against Tinubu





A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a case filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP)seeking to nullify the candidature of Bola Tinubu as 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bayo Onanuga,Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the suit FHC/UM/CS/124/2022 was filed by the APP and others against the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) as the first defendant.

“It had Bola Tinubu as second defendant and the APC as third defendant.

“The plaintiffs had prayed the court to ask INEC, the first defendant to invalidate the nomination of Tinubu, the second defendant who is the presidential candidate of the third defendant.

“The plaintiffs canvassed that the 2nd defendant had allegedly submitted to the 1st defendant false information in his form EC9.

“When he failed to include his primary and secondary education as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper