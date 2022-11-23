Four kidnap suspects arrested in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Four members of a notorious kidnap gang terrorizing Abeokuta and its environs have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

The Ogun State command Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi made the disclosure in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects, according to Oyeyemi, include; Ismaila Ibrahim 21 years, Musa Muhammed 26 years, Irekura Abu 43 years and Okanlawon Muhammed 26 years.

Oyeyemi said that they were arrested following series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

“Having received reports of kidnap cases in the aforementioned area, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act”.

"In compliance with the CP's directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation,…





