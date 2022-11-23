I’ll implement CAN’s policy document – Atiku





Atiku Abubakar

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has vowed to implement the policy document presented to him by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Atiku made this vow during his meeting with the CAN leadership in Abuja on Tuesday.

The PDP presidential candidate noted that he believes totally in the strategy document of the Christian body.

According to Atiku, there is no difference between CAN’s Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria and his position as contained in his policy document and various books he has published.

He said, “I have listened to the presentation of the CAN document and I can tell you the CAN document is totally in conformity with my thoughts in a book that I published when I was the Vice President and this led to a fundamental disagreement with my boss as well as my constituents. There…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper