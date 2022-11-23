Kudirat Abiola killed on Al-Mustapha’s order — Children





•Al-Mustapha keeps mum

THE children of the late Kudirat Abiola, yesterday, maintained that their mother was killed on the orders of the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd).

Khafila Abiola, in a statement on behalf of Kudirat’s children, was reacting to a statement attributed to Al-Mustapha, where he claimed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo coerced Sergeant Jabila Mshiola, aka Sergeant Rogers, to implicate him (Al-Mustapha) during the 1998 Oputa panel.

Kudirat, the wife of late MKO Abiola, was assassinated on June 4, 1996.

At the panel, Sergeant Rogers confessed to have taken part in the assassination under Al-Mustapha’s orders.

Though Al-Mustapha was sentenced to death by hanging in 2012, he was later released by a court of appeal in Lagos.

However, in a recent interview published by Sahara Reporters, Al-Mustapha had claimed that Osinbajo, the then Attorney General of Lagos, coached Sergeant Rogers on what to say…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper