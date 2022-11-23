Missing elder’s son found dead in prophet’s church





… Ondo court remands prophet in prison

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A 45 year old Prophet, Samuel Alade-Emin, has been ordered to be remanded in prison, by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court, in Ondo staye, for allegedly killing the son of an elder, Olasupo Abiona, in his church.

The mother of the deceased was the lya-ljo of the church. Vanguard learnt that the deceased had been declared missing for seven days, until his corpse was allegedly found in the prophet’s custody.

He was alleged to have died after consuming concoction given to him by the suspect.

Meanwhile, the defendant was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, on two counts bothering on deprivation of liberty and murder.

The Police prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said that the defendant committed the offence between August 22 and 27, 2022 at Alagbado village via Ore, Odigbo council area of the state.

According to Akintimehin the prophet unlawfully detained the deceased, who happened to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper