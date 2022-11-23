Plateau Council sets up committee to control illicit drugs





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Following the recommendation by the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa, that local committees are formed to sensitise citizens on the dangers of illicit drugs to curb abuse, during a recent visit to the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, the Chairman of Qua’an Pan local government area, Ernest Da’a has inaugurated an NDLEA Committee on illicit drug control for the Local Government Area.

Da’a inaugurated the Committee in Ba’ap, the Council’s headquarters and charged the members to work assiduously on their mandate of sensitizing the public on the dangers of illicit drugs, having seen the serious harm the use of illicit drugs has inflicted on several communities within the local government area.

Represented by his Deputy, Helen Wapmuk, the Chairman expressed the hope of a turnaround given the calibre of members of the Committee and reiterated that the Committee is mandated to among other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper