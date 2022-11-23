Unemployment: ITF DG seeks harmonization of certificates to remove dichotomy





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To tackle the rising level of unemployment in the country, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Sir Joseph Ari has called for the harmonization of certificates to remove the dichotomy between general education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET.

The DG also advocated effective synergy among agencies of government in the area of human capacity building as well as the monitoring and regulating of informal sectors that produce artisans to reduce quacks in the system.

While delivering a paper titled, “Technical Education and National Development in Nigeria: Leveraging Human Capital Development for Technological Resilience,” at the National War College Abuja, Ari insisted that there is an urgent need to strengthen collaboration between technical institutions and industries, to ensure the skills acquired meet labour market demand.

In a statement issued in Jos by the ITF’s Director of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper