We’ll clean up voters’ register – INEC





…says results will be uploaded, viewed in real-time

…gives reasons for delayed collection of PVCs

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, said it would dutifully clean up the voters’ register that will be used for the 2023 general elections.

The Commission, through its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said its decision to holistically scrutinize the voters’ register, followed several complaints it has received from Nigerians.

Read also: INEC no longer in possession Adeleke’s certificates – Osun REC

The INEC boss, who spoke at a national stakeholders forum on elections, organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, NCSSR, described the cleaning up of the voters’ register as very critical to the impending polls.

He said: “We have been transparent in making the register available both online and manual copies in 9,583 locations nationwide (8,809 Wards and 774 Local Government Areas) for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper