Where next for ‘betrayed’ Ronaldo after swift Man Utd divorce?





Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United reunion was trumpeted as the return of Old Trafford’s prodigal son, but it ended Tuesday in a divorce precipitated by his stinging tirade against the club.

Two days ahead of Portugal’s opening game at the World Cup, United said they were severing ties immediately with a player who was once the hottest property in football.

The Portugal forward told Piers Morgan on TalkTV last week that he felt “betrayed” by the Premier League club and had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He also hit out at the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, stating they care far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch.

The 37-year-old even fired a broadside against former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, saying “they are not my friends” after recent criticism of him from the pair.

The club were cautious in their initial response, but eventually decided there was no way back for an all-time great who burned…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper