Sokoto PWA refunds Pilgrims excess funds





By. musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto state Pilgrims welfare Agency has is set to refund excess Fare to 2483 Pilgrims from the state who performed 2022 Hajj exercise.

The permanent Secretary of the Agency, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Muhammad Dange disclosed this at a news conference held at the headquarters of the Agency in Sokoto.

He said, the refund is in three categories which includes t

excess Fare from the national Hajj Commission, Transport between the holy sites in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and refunds for those who could not perform Hajj exercise due to reasons of illness, lack of Visa or other unforeseen circumstances.

“We are making effort to reconcile with the Hajj registration officers in the council areas so as to commence immediate refunds to the beneficiaries.

He said 2,483 Pilgrims from the state perform 2022 Hajj execise with the exception of those who Could not secure Visa and those who could not for reasons of I’ll health.

According to him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper