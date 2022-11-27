Tinubu ‘ll improve rural healthcare services as president – Akume, Ibikunle





Minister of Special Duties, George Akume and a former Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, have assured Nigerians of improved rural healthcare services under the Bola Tinubu presidency.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo gave the assurance during the inauguration and handing over of multimillion-naira hospital equipment to Igboora General Hospital in Ibarapa Central Local Government of Oyo State.

NAN also reports that the equipment facilitated by Ibikunle, through National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), included ECG machine, blood bank, blood chemistry auto analyser, chemistry analyser and autoclave machine.

Others were suctioning machine (4), hematocrit centrifuge (2), glucometer (4), BP apparatus (10), theatre…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper