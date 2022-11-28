$15.4bn lost to oil production shortfalls in 2022





–Nigeria earned $741bn in 22 years, NEITI

By Obas Esiedesa

Nigeria’s oil production averaged 1.34 million barrels per day in the first 10 months of 2022 against the 2022 Budget benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day, costing the nation about 161.58 million barrels in lost production.

At an average crude oil price of $95 per barrel it means the country lost about $15.35 billion in estimated earnings.

Latest data by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, showed that total oil production for the first ten months was 409.94 million barrels against the budget provision of 571.5 million barrels.

The data also showed that oil production fell in the first 10 months of 2022 by 21.37 percent when compared to 497.55 million barrels of oil produced over a similar period in 2021.

According to the Budget Office, Gross Oil Revenue amounting to N2,172.35 billion was collected in the first half of 2022 as against N4,684.98 billion prorate budget…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper