Burning of INEC office: ‘Staff, security operatives have questions to answer’

By Peter Okutu

The Chief Security Officer, CSO, and Council Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Barr Steve Nwamkpa Emenike, Monday expressed displeasure over the burning of the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, located within his LGA.

The Council boss, who spoke with Vanguard on phone, over the incident, wondered why the deployment of security personnel to the INEC office couldn’t avert the fire incident.

According to him, the INEC Staff that locked up the Commission’s office without prior notice to the security Agencies posted to secure the office, has questions to answer, as to who gave him such directive.

Emenike explained that it took about an hour before security agencies and sympathizers could gain access to the office, which was already on fire.

He added that his office had ensured the mobilization of security agencies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper