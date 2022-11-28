NEW DAWN IN OSUN: Adeleke takes over, freezes state accounts





By Shina Abubakar & John Alechenu

OSOGBO—IT is a new dawn in Osun State and a new Sherriff is in town. Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was sworn-in, yesterday, as governor and he immediately hit the ground with tough decisions.

First he directed that a panel of inquiry be set up to probe last minutes appointments and placements ordered by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola. He also ordered reversal of the state nomenclature from State of Osun to Osun State and froze all state accounts with immediate effect.

Senator Adeleke officially took over as Governor of Osun State after taking his oath of office at 11.45 a.m..

The oath of office was administered on the Governor by the State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

The Governor arrived at the Osogbo Stadium venue around 11:20am after which his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, mounted the podium to take his oath before Adeleke took his turn.

Upon entering the venue, followed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper