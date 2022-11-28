Protests loom as E-hailing drivers lament increase in pump price





By Bose Adelaja

E-hailing Drivers and Partners Association, PEDPA, on Sunday, said the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), across the country may trigger peaceful protests if it continues unabated.

PEDPA National President. Idris Oluwaseun, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the price increase of N250/litre is taken its toll on E-hailing business with the resultant effects on the masses.

He called on the Federal Government, Petroleum Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA), and labour unions to stem the tide.

“The charges paid by drivers are yet to reduce and this puts them into long days of sufferings, queueing for long hours and buying the product at expensive prices.

“PEDPA calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Petroleum ministry to stop the rising exploitations of Nigerians by the marketers. If this is not done, another mass revolt like the January Uprising Against Fuel Subsidy Removal in 2012 could occur.

“PEDPA also uses…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper