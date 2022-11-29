2023: Leadership ideals lacking in Nigeria – WMA President





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE President, World Medical Association (WMA) has said that Nigeria as a country lacks ideals that give it direction and urged Nigerians to look beyond their immediate benefits, while choosing those that will manage the affairs of the Nigerian state for the next fours.

Enabulele stated this at the Edo State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while on a courtesy visit to the chairman of the council, Comrade Festus Alenkhe who recently lost his mother.

He said, comparable to other parts of the world, there was a need for Nigerians to adopt service to the people when they found themselves in a position of authority.

Enabulele who was accompanied by past and present leaders of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Edo State said “I have been Japan before but the last time I went, I saw an improved country and I asked who are these people and I discovered that they are just a people with ideals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper