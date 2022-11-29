2nd Vanguard mental health Summit: Experts set agenda for Nigeria, decry stigma, drug use





By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Mental health took centre stage last Thursday at the Iris Hall of the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos as the 2nd Vanguard Mental Health Summit kicked off.

Themed “Mental Health in a Depressed Economy” the event featured a long line of renowned speakers and panellists who focused on current issues prevailing within the system to work out.

Holistic approach way forward — Prof Francis Aina

Setting the tone for the discourse, the Keynote Speaker, Prof Francis Aina, a professor of Psychiatry at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, in his presentation, lamented that 20-30 per cent of Nigerians suffer from mental disorders. Quoting the World Health Organisation, Aina said in 2020 about 30 per cent of Nigerians had one form of mental illness or the other; translating to about 60 million Nigerians suffering from various mental illnesses.

On the issue of mental health in a depressed economy, Aina said, “The health of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper