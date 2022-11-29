APGA crisis: Court remands Njoku, Nwoga in prison for forgery





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in Bwari Area Council of Abuja has remanded Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga in Suleja Prison in Niger State for alleged forgery.

Njoku and Nwoga were accused by the police authorities of forging a supreme court judgment which they said reinstated them as the national chairman and the national youth leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, respectively as against the chairmanship of Victor Oye.

The court presided over by Justice Mohammed Madugu had last week issued a bench warrant on the duo for failing to appear before the court.

But at the resumed hearing yesterday, the court vacated the bench warrant but upheld the opposition mounted by the prosecution counsel, Ezekiel Rimasonte against the bail application by the defence lawyer, Panam Ntui on the matter.

The court ruled that Njoku and Nwoga be remanded for two days and be produced to court on Wednesday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper