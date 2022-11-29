‘Brazil are beatable’, Cameroon coach, Song talks tough ahead of clash





By Efosa Taiwo

Cameroon head coach, Rigobert Song is confident that the Indomitable Lions will overcome Brazil in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions had played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Serbia on Monday and will need a win against a Brazilian side that have already qualified to the knockout stages of the competition after defeating Switzerland.

Song said they are not in the competition to make up the numbers, but to compete and that involves against Brazil.

“We believe we can do it against Brazil,” Song said at his post-match press conference

“We didn’t come to the World Cup to just make up the numbers, to take part.

“We think we can still have a say in the tournament even if we know Brazil is a great team.”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper