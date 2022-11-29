Electricity: NBET targets 6,500MW generation with new initiatives





…TCN delivers 22 transformers

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Five months into the implementation of the partial power purchase agreement for all 26 power generation companies on the national grid that is expected to raise on-grid supply to 5,500 Megawatts, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, NBET, Plc, has said that the target is to improve supply to 6,500MW in 2023.

The Managing Director of NBET, Dr Nnaemeka Ewelukwa who stated this at a workshop in Lagos, yesterday, said the additional 1,000MW would come from activated contracts in the industry.

He disclosed that Nigeria has an installed capacity of 13,000MW with 7,600MW available to be generated, pointing out however that with a transmission capacity of 8,000MW, the grid highest transmission remains 5,800MW.

He said NBET’s board headed by the Minister of Finance and National Planning has endorsed the repositioning of the company to become a market enabler/facilitator to allow it expedite market growth to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper