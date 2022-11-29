Finance Minister blames N206bn padding in budget on ‘wrong coding’





Zainab Ahmed

…Reps angry with Farouq for shunning invitations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed Wednesday cleared the air on the allegations of N206 billion inserted in the 2023 budget of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

In a special meeting with the House of Representatives committee on Appropriation which invited her alongside the Director General of the Budget Office, Ben Akubeze, and the affected minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Ahmed said that there was a wrong coding of the projects.

She said the monetary provision was made for the social safety nets projects, stressing that it was an 800 dollars project that has been approved by the board of the world bank and the federal executive council.

According to her, the loan was fully negotiated by the government of Nigeria with the full involvement of the ministry of humanitarian affairs.

She said: “The 2023 Budget proposal has…





