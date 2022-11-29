Juventus entire board announces resignation





The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday.

The board had sought independent legal advice over an ongoing investigation by prosecutors in Turin into allegations of false accounting and irregularities in the transfer and loans of players.

It resigned over “new legal and accounting opinions” from experts, and given “the centrality and the relevance of the pending legal and technical/accounting matters”, the club said.

The exodus marks the end of a chapter for Agnelli, who as chairman saw Juventus win nine-straight Serie A titles as well as reach the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.

He was also a fervent supporter of the European Super League. Two of the clubs that also hoped to join — Manchester United and Liverpool — are now up for sale.

But he risks legal woes along with over a dozen other people in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper