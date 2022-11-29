NASENI’s boss to FG: Decentralise varsity salary structure





The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, Prof Mohammad Haruna, has called for the decentralization of the University Salary Structure.

Prof Haruna who made his views known in Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, at the launch of four books and celebration of excellence by Prof. Aminu Ladan Sharehu, a Professor of Public Administration, contended that lecturers should negotiate on case-by-case basis with the institution’s Governing Council.

According to him, “Let me advocate that university salary structure and indeed of all tertiary institutions should be decentralized in such a way that lecturers are paid for productivity hours. Salaries should be negotiated on case-by-case basis with the Governing Council and according to the capacity and performance of the lecturers and the universities.

“Payment of living wages is important, but it does not make sense to pay the uniform salaries for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper