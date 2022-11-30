Attacks on our offices won’t affect 2023 polls — INEC





….‘Burnt PVCs’ll be reprinted, distributed’

By James Ogunnaike

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the series of attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country would not in any way affect the credibility of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance during his on-the-spot assessment of the Abeokuta South Local Government Area office of the commission that was set ablaze by unknown arsonists, recently.

Yakubu also assured the people of Abeokuta South local government that none of them will be disenfranchised during the forthcoming elections, stressing that all the 65,699 Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, that were destroyed in the fire disaster would be reprinted and distributed before the elections.

He said: “The purpose of our visit to this office is to further access the extent of damage, to meet our staff, particularly in the place where they have relocated to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper