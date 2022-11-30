‘Bottled’ rage from childhood led to Oscars slap incident — Will Smith





By Ada Osadebe

American actor, Will Smith has revealed that a “bottled” childhood rage led him to slap comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars award.

Recall that Smith stormed the stage at the Hollywood award ceremony after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s shaved head.

Read also:

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

My behavior at Academy Awards unacceptable, inexcusable, Will Smith says as he apologizes to Chris Rock, Academy

Jada had a hair loss condition known as alopecia.

The interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Monday was the first time Smith had been publicly challenged about the attack.

According to the actor, he described the night as “a horrific night.”

He said: “I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behaviour at all.”

Smith added that there were many nuances and complexities to it, saying, “I just – I lost it.

“I understand how shocking that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper