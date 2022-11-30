Census: NPC calls for thorough screening of ad hoc staff 





The National Population Commission (NPC) has urged the recruitment review team in Anambra to be thorough while screening prospective ad hoc staff for the conduct of 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Mr Chidi Ezeoke, the Commissioner, representing Anambra at the federal level of the commission, made the call on Wednesday in Awka.

“I urged the recruitment team to ensure that only qualified persons are recruited,” Ezeoke made the plea at a two-day workshop for State and Local Government Areas Recruitment Team for the census.

Ezeoke alleged that the state NPC Accountant, Mrs Theresa Okeke was recently strangled to death by her stepson, who was an ad hoc staff during the trial census.

“Due to this incident, Anambra is now a reference point, where violence thrives because we lost our staff during the process.

“If those who applied for the trial census have been thoroughly screened, maybe, we would not have lost our Accountant. So, we do not want such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper