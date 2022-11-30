Former China’s president, Jiang Zemin dies at 96





By Biodun Busari

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, has died in his home town, Shanghai, at the age of 96 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jiang who led China for ten years of rapid economic growth after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure according to the Chinese state media report.

Read also:

(Updated with pictures) Japan ex-Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, shot, feared dead

Violent protests hit Apple’s iPhone factory in China

The report said a letter about the details of his demise has been published for the Chinese people by the ruling Communist Party, parliament, Cabinet and the military.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an incalculable loss to our Party and our military and our people of all ethnic groups,” the letter read.

It added that the announcement to the Chinese people was with “profound grief.”

Jiang’s death comes at a riotous time in China, where authorities are grappling with rare widespread street protests…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper