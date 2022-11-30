Half Salary: Lecturers get full Nov salary, demand Oct arrears





By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-DESPITE the widespread protests that have trailed the payment of half salaries to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the federal government may have refused to complete the payment.

This is so as the government on Wednesday, paid lecturers their November salaries in full without completing that of October which was half.

A lecturer who spoke to Vanguard, confirmed that they received their November salaries in full but said nothing was heard about the October salaries which they expected the government to complete.

“Yes, we received salaries today but it was for November. We expected that it would come together with arrears but that wasn’t the case,” a lecturer who didn’t want his name mentioned told Vanguard.

He expressed disappointment that government still did not pay the arears even as ASUU respectfully called off strike and asked lecturers to return to classes.

Read Also: ‘Bottled’ rage from childhood led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper