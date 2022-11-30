HUAWEI partners Sophia EssaAhmed Foundation to provide ICT Centre





By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to assist students of the school and teachers in communication and technology skills, HUAWEI Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has entered into collaboration with Sophia EssaAhmed Foundation for the provision of an Information Communications Technology Laboratory at the Kaduna Capital School in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Kelvin Yang, applauded the Kaduna State Government for the immense support received to deliver the project, noting that the gesture would go a long way to advance the cause of science education not only in Kaduna State but Nigeria as a whole.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper