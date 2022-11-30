Iranians express mixed feelings following World Cup ouster





Iran’s midfielder #06 Saeid Ezatolahi (L) is comforted by Iran’s forward #10 Karim Ansarifard at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

For Iranians, their football team’s World Cup loss against the United States was cause for either sadness or exuberant joy, depending on where they stand on a two-month-old protest movement.

Caught between the clerical regime and calls to show solidarity with protesters, the national team pressed near-relentlessly in the second half on Tuesday night but were unable to cancel out a 38th minute opener by the US, resulting in an early exit.

That prompted the extraordinary spectacle of Iranians cheering a defeat inflicted by the Islamic republic’s arch-enemy often labelled the “Great Satan”.

“Who would’ve ever thought I’d jump three metres and celebrate America’s goal!” tweeted Iranian gaming journalist Saeed…





