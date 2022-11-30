Iranians express mixed feelings following World Cup ouster

For Iranians, their football team’s World Cup loss against the United States was cause for either sadness or exuberant joy, depending on where they stand on a two-month-old protest movement.
Caught between the clerical regime and calls to show solidarity with protesters, the national team pressed near-relentlessly in the second half on Tuesday night but were unable to cancel out a 38th minute opener by the US, resulting in an early exit.
That prompted the extraordinary spectacle of Iranians cheering a defeat inflicted by the Islamic republic’s arch-enemy often labelled the “Great Satan”.
“Who would’ve ever thought I’d jump three metres and celebrate America’s goal!” tweeted Iranian gaming journalist Saeed…
