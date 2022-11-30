Kano makes u-turn, lift ban on tricycle on major roads





By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State government has on Wednesday made a u-turn on it decision restricting movement of tricycle on some major roads and highways across the state.

The decision followed public outcry which greeted the government’s earlier decision as a lot of residents were left stranded and trekking distance due to lack of proper arrangements of other means of transportation.

The Managing Director, Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Baffa DanAgundi while briefing newsmen on Wednesday evening announced the government’s resolve to rescind on it decision.

DanAgundi said, “the government resolved to allow the tricycle continue to ply the roads alongside the vehicles provided pending when arrangements were fully completed.

“We moved around to see for ourselves the enforcement of restriction of movement of the tricycles and we gathered that the company saddled with the responsibility are not yet fully prepared in such a way that residents would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper