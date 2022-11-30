We may start ‘no pay, no work’ – ASUU president 





ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke

Says FG didn’t wait for court to start ‘no work, no pay’

Lectuers get full payment for November

By Adesina Wahab and Joseph Erunke

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, may embark on ‘no pay, no work’ policy if the Federal Government continues to insist on not paying them their withheld eight months salaries, the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has said.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday, he said the union might embark on the policy which means another round of strike, since the FG has refused to pay their salaries.

Reminded that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria sitting in Abuja had in October ordered the union to go back to work before it could continue to entertain the matter before it, Osodeke retorted that the FG did not also wait for the final judgment of the court on the matter before deciding not to pay his members their withheld salaries.

“Yes, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper